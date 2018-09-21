After almost a week since the deadly typhoon hit the Philippines, over 50,000 people remain in evacuation centers

Published 8:32 PM, September 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Council said over 1.6 million people have been affected by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) as of Friday, September 21.

After almost a week since the deadly typhoon hit, a total of 388,136 families or 1,633,746 people were affected from 4,414 barangays in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Metro Manila, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Of the number affected, 54,116 individuals or 13,726 families remain inside 365 evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, 74,622 people or about 18,504 families were being served outside evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC also said a total of 307 roads and 7 bridges were affected in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol, and CAR. But as of Friday, 248 roads and 5 bridges were already passable.

The number of damaged homes continued to rise as 3,861 were completely destroyed while 45,250 were partially wrecked in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and CAR

Total cost of damage so far stood at about P17.9 billion. This was divided between damage to agriculture at about P14.3 billion and infrastructure at about P3.6 billion.

Damage was seen in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, and CAR.

So far, P91 million worth of assistance has been given to affected residents in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Metro Manila, and CAR.

Assistance came from the Office of Civil Defense, Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, as well as local government units and non-governmental organizations.

According to the Philippine National Police, at least 95 were killed due to Ompong in several regions. – Rappler.com

