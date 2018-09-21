(UPDATED) According to reports, the city government has only declared a state of calamity in the villages of Tinaan, Naalad, Mainit, Pangdan, and Cabungahan

Published 3:59 PM, September 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Mayor Kristine Chiong of Naga, Cebu wants her entire city to be placed under a state of calamity following a huge landslide that killed at least 21 people.

"The Incident Management Team is in unison – we are also declaring the city government, the city of Naga.... I already requested the Sangguniang Panglungsod (city council) to declare the city of Naga under state of calamity," Chiong said in a press conference on Friday, September 21.

The city government had only declared a state of calamity in barangays Tinaan, Naalad, Mainit, Pangdan, and Cabungahan, the Cebu Daily News reported on Thursday.

Chiong said on Friday that at least 57 households were directly affected by the landslide which was triggered by days of heavy monsoon rains.

At least 9 people have been rescued so far, while 67 remain missing or unaccounted for. (IN PHOTOS: Rescuers dig for survivors in Naga, Cebu, landslide)

Chiong said they were exhausting all resources for the search, rescue, and retrieval operations which was on its second day.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development said on Friday that its Central Visayas regional office distributed 1,500 family food packs, 500 sleeping kits, 500 dining kits, 1,000 pieces of malong, and 500 hygiene kits to 585 affected families.

The DSWD provincial office also provided 200 rice packs, 200 packs of assorted canned goods, and 600 bottles of 500 ml drinking water.

The landslide came just 5 days after the massive landslide in the mining town of Itogon, Benguet, which was triggered by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut). At least 58 deaths were recorded so far in Itogon as of Friday. – with reports from Rambo Talabong, Micole Gerard Tizon, and Sofia Tomacruz/Rappler.com