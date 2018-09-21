'A Mass is hardly a political activity,' says Australian nun Sister Patricia Fox after a Mass to commemorate the 46th anniversary of Martial Law

Published 5:48 PM, September 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – While she faces possible deportation for allegedly joining political activities, Australian nun Sister Patricia Fox joined a Mass on Friday, September 21, to commemorate the 46th anniversary of Martial Law.

"A Mass is hardly a political activity," Fox said in an interview with reporters, when asked why she attended the Mass despite her deportation case.

She added that Friday's activity at San Agustin Church is about "basic Christian things." She said, "We want peace, we want justice, we want democracy."

"I think we need to commemorate these things publicly together to make a statement," Fox also said.

Fox, 72, is facing possible deportation after President Rodrigo Duterte had her investigated for allegedly joining rallies. Her deportation case is under appeal.

The BI on September 13 also rejected her request to extend her missionary visa. Fox on September 17 also appealed this BI decision.

If Fox is deported, she would be the 4th foreign missionary deported under Duterte. The deportation of foreign missionaries is seen as a sign that the Philippines is on the road back to dictatorship. – Rappler.com