The Department of Education says about 15 million students are affected nearly a week since Typhoon Ompong hit the Philippines

Published 8:38 PM, September 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) said the initial cost of damage to schools affected by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) has reached an initial P2.65 billion nearly a week since the onslaught of the deadly typhoon.

Data from DepEd showed 1,115 schools were totally damaged, while 1,804 schools suffered “major damage,” and 4,088 schools had “minor” damage as of Thursday, September 20.

Affected schools were in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Zamboanga, the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Metro Manila.

The DepEd estimated costs to be about P1.5 million per school that suffered total damage, P500,000 per school with major damage, and P20,000 per school that had minor damage.

Below is the breakdown of the cost of damage so far in affected schools per region:

CAR - P529.26 million

Totally damaged - 194 schools at P291 million

Major damage - 445 schools at P222.5 million

Minor damage - 788 schools at P15.76 million

Ilocos Region: P549.54 million

Totally damaged - 228 schools at P342 million

Major damage - 371 schools at P185.5 million

Minor damage - 1,102 schools at P22.04 million

Cagayan Valley: P1.44 billion

Totally damaged - 629 schools at P943.5 million

Major damage - 911 schools at P455.5 million

Minor damage - 2,057 schools at P41.14 million

Central Luzon: P89.94 million

Totally damaged - 44 schools at P66 million

Major damage - 45 schools at P22.5 million

Minor damage - 72 schools at P1.44 million

Calabarzon: P18.22 million

Totally damaged - 10 schools at P15 million

Major damage - 6 schools at P3 million

Minor damage - 11 schools at P220,000

Mimaropa: P4.5 million

Totally damaged - 1 school at P1.5 million

Major damage - 6 schools at P3 million

Minor damage - none as of posting

Bicol: P5.58 million

Totally damaged - 2 schools at P3 million

Major damage - 5 schools at P2.5 million

Minor damage - 4 schools at P80,000

Western Visayas: P2.5 million

Totally damaged - none as of posting

Major damage - 5 schools at P2.5 million

Minor damage - none as of posting

Zamboanga: P8.06 million

Totally damaged - 4 schools at P6 million

Major damage - 4 schools at P2 million

Minor damage - 3 schools at P60,000

ARMM: P20,000

Totally damaged - none as of posting

Major damage - none as of posting

Minor damage - 1 school at P20,000

Metro Manila: P8.52 million

Totally damaged - 3 schools at P4.5 million

Major damage - 6 schools at P3 million

Minor damage - 51 schools at P1.02 million

Apart from this, the DepEd also said some 4,053 computers sets, 63,602 learning materials, and 15,548 pieces of furniture were damaged by Ompong. There were also 667 schools and 44 regional school divisions that suffered “non-infrastructure” damage.

Along with the damage to schools in affected regions, Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Officer-in-Charge Prospero de Vera III earlier said the initial cost of damage to state universities and colleges Ompong was about P428.87 million so far.

The DepEd said about 15 million students were affected from the typhoon as of September 20, Thursday and that classes ramined suspended in some barangays in CAR and Central Luzon.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said over 1.4 million people have been affected by Ompong. The death toll stood at 95 as of Friday, September 21. – Rappler.com