Police say Superintendent Juwen Dela Cruz of Bocaue, Bulacan asked for an iPhone X in exchange for the release of a confiscated Montero SUV

Published 1:19 PM, September 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The police chief of Bocaue, Bulacan was arrested for extortion in an entrapment operation past midnight of Saturday, September 22.

Police Superintendent Juwen Dela Cruz allegedly asked for an iPhone X worth P75,000 in exchange for the release of a confiscated vehicle.

The Montero SUV, owned by the complainant's brother who was arrested by Bocaue Police Station for violating Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, was taken during his arrest. However, it was not declared as evidence in the operation report. (READ: LGUs, PNP have most corruption cases – Ombudsman)

Dela Cruz also allegedly used the vehicle for police operations and personal travels.

During the entrapment operation, police also recovered other confiscated vehicles used by Dela Cruz to extort money, among them, one Montero SUV, one Toyota Vios, one Toyata Wigo and two motorcycles. (READ: ‘Noble cause’ police corruption: When good cops turn bad)

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Intelligence Group, the vehicles under Dela Cruz's custody were used in the same modus to extort a certain amount in exchange for its release.

All vehicles were also not listed in the police station's inventory of confiscated items from different police drug operations.

The arrested officer is now under the custody of PNP's Counter-Intelligence Task Force for proper disposition and filing of charges. (READ: The PNP as the people’s oppressors)– Rappler.com