Affected families are staying in 5 evacuation centers as rescue and retrieval operations continue

Published 3:27 PM, September 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At least 897 families, or 2,836 individuals were affected bt the landslide in Naga City, Cebu that killed at least 29 and buried homes in two different barangays.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said in a statement on Saturday, September 22, that 5 evacuation centers are currently catering to the affected families, namely:

Naga Central Elementary School

Enan Chiong Activity Center (ECAC)

Naalad Elementary School

Apo Cement Gym

Naga High School.

ECAC has the highest number of evacuees, with around 500 families.

Mayor Kristine Chiong said on Friday, September 21, that at least 57 households were directly affected by the landslide which was triggered by days of heavy monsoon rains. As of Friday, 9 people have been rescued, while 67 were still missing or unaccounted for.

At least 11 bereaved families each received P25,000 burial assistance from the DSWD.

"Makaka-asa po kayo nang patuloy na ayuda mula sa ahensiya hanggang sa kayo ay muling makabangon at makapag-simulang muli (You can expect continuous support from the DSWD until you can recover and start anew.)," DSWD Secretary Virgina Orogo said.

The DSWD Field Office 7 continues to provide food and non-food items to the affected families. To date it has already extended relief support worth P2.02 million.

Since Thursday's landslide, Chiong has already requested the Sangguniang Panglungsod (city council) to place the whole Naga City under a state of calamity.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu has also suspended quarry operations in Central Visayas and 7 other regions pending their safety assessment.

The landslide in Naga City came just 5 days after the massive landslide in the mining town of Itogon, Benguet, which was triggered by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut). At least 58 deaths were recorded so far in Itogon as of Friday. – Rappler.com