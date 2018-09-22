Police say 44 of the fatalities are from Barangay Ucab

Published 9:05 PM, September 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The death toll in the landslide in Itogon, Benguet, has climbed to 69, Cordillera regional police said on Saturday, September 22.

Chief Superintendent Rolando Nana said in an update sent to reporters that of the total number of fatalities in Itogon town, 44 were from Barangay Ucab. The latest figures were as of Saturday, 8:30 pm.

Strong winds and rains brought by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) triggered a landslide in the area, burying a miners’ bunkhouse in the town on Saturday morning, September 15. (READ: LIST: Deadly landslides in the Philippines)

On Friday, September 21, the Department of National Defense's Office of Civil Defense (OCD), scaled down the number of people allowed on the site to just 30 rescuers, due to concerns over another possible landslide because of continued rains in the area.

Two backhoes were supposed to be in the area to augment the search opeations. – With a report from Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com

