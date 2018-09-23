Kabayan Representative Ron Salo says the late Ciriaco Calalang was a 'good, favorite uncle' within their party

Published 11:40 AM, September 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kabayan Representative Ciriaco Calalang died on Sunday morning, September 23, after a massive stroke.

Quoting Calalang's longtime executive assistant Bern Fermin Tica, Kabayan Representative Ron Salo said his late party mate had been confined at the De Los Santos Medical Center after undergoing surgery on September 17.

Calalang's wake will be held at the St Peter Memorial Chapels along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City starting Wednesday, September 26, at 5 pm.

A law professor and taxation lawyer, Calalang is survived by his 3 adopted children, Carissa, Carlo, and Joseph.

"Representative Calalang's public service as a congressman was brief, but it was time and energies well-spent. He was able to author and co-author 47 House measures and helped raise public awareness about Kabayan's platform and his key advocacies on juvenile justice, education, senior citizens, criminal justice, public transportation, and land use," said Salo.

"Representative Calalang was the good, favorite uncle within Kabayan. We will miss him dearly."

Calalang was sworn in as a lawmaker last January 20, weeks after former Kabayan representative Harry Roque was appointed as presidential spokesperson.

Salo said Kabayan's 4th nominee will be replacing Calalang in the House of Representatives. – Rappler.com