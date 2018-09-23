Search and rescue operations are still ongoing for residents believed to be trapped in their homes

Published 12:45 PM, September 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The number of people killed in the massive landslide that hit Naga City, Cebu, rose to 42 on Sunday, September 23.

The Naga City Police Station provided the latest death toll in an update sent to media on Sunday morning.

Police also said at least 9 others were injured, while it is unclear how many remain missing.

The landslide had buried around 20 houses in Barangay Tinaan and 4 houses in Barangay Naalad last Thursday, September 20. It occurred after days of heavy rain. (READ: Naga, Cebu landslide: Did authorities ignore signs of danger?)

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing for residents believed to be trapped in their homes.

Nearly 900 families also had to evacuate, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The area where the landslide struck is near a quarrying site. Following the deadly incident, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu suspended quarrying in the regions of Ilocos, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, and Caraga.

The landslide in Naga City came just 5 days after the massive landslide in the mining town of Itogon, Benguet, which was triggered by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut). The landslide in Itogon left at least 41 people dead. – Rappler.com