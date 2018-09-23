The shabu is hidden in a package declared as an art table

Published 1:19 PM, September 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 800 grams of methamphetamine or shabu with an estimated value of P5.44 million was recently seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The shabu was hidden in a package declared as an art table, which arrived at NAIA's FedEx warehouse from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa on Friday, September 21.

According to NAIA district collector Mimel Talusan, the consignee is a certain Joy Bido Mariel, later identified as Julie Ann Lozada. The sender, meanwhile, is named Asumani Lofeta.

The BOC conducted a controlled delivery operation to arrest Lozada and her live-in partner Cyril Garcia Cabigan, who had received the package. The two residents of Dasmariñas, Cavite, were arrested for violating Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In a controlled delivery operation, the BOC allows a shipment of illegal drugs to pass through the agency to track down the consignees and other persons involved in the shipment. This is done under the supervision of law enforcers.

The BOC has already turned over the illegal shabu shipment to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

In June, the BOC seized around 17.96 kilos of shabu and 1.03 kilos of marijuana worth an estimated P133.6 million at NAIA and the Port of Clark. – Rappler.com