Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte 'recalls with fondness the warmth and the hospitality' extended to him by the late Vietnamese president Tran Dai Quang

Published 3:20 PM, September 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines on Sunday, September 23, sent its condolences to Vietnam over the death of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.

In a statement on Sunday, Presidential Spokesmperson Harry Roque offered the Philippines' "deepest condolences to the government and people of Vietnam," as well as the family of President Quang.

"The Palace offers its deepest condolences to the government and people of Vietnam on the demise of President Tran Dai Quang. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family and the Vietnamese people," Roque said.

Duterte and Quang first met in September 2016 during the former's official visit and once again in November 2017 during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte recalls with fondness the warmth and the hospitality extended by President Quang during his first official visit to Vietnam in 2016 and Vietnam's hosting of the APEC Summit in 2017," he added.

Quang, a former police chief known as a tough politician, died on Friday, September 21, at the age of 61 due to a "serious illness."

The president had sought treatment in Japan for over a year before he was checked into hospital after contracting a "rare virus," said Nguyen Quoc Trieu, in charge of the healthcare committee for top leaders, earlier in state media. – with a report from Agence France Presse/Rappler.com