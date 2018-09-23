The death toll after the Itogon landslides reaches at least 69

Published 4:02 PM, September 23, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – With backhoes and professional miners from Philex Mines and other big mines, retrieval operations after the twin landslides in Itogon have sped up.

Ten unidentified bodies were recovered on Saturday, September 22.

The dead in Cordillera reached at least 92. Of this number, the death toll in Itogon reached at least 69 as of Saturday.

Forty-three were missing, with two in Barangay Guisad in Baguio. Forty-one remained missing in Itogon.

But these used to be 43, as two were found alive and kicking. Not really a miracle as they appeared in person and cleared their names.

Fermin Hangdaan came last September 20 to the control center in Ucab and cleared himself.

He said he was out of town when the typhoon struck.

The next day, Samuel Bulintao also showed his ID and asked that his name be taken off the list.

Bulintao was actually among the 900 volunteers in the rescue and retrieval operations when someone told him that he was officially missing. – Rappler.com