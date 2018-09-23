The boat stations in White Beach are identified by the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force as temporary and alternate entry points for Boracay's partial opening

Published 5:14 PM, September 23, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Starting October 15, tourists and residents can choose Cagban port or boat stations 2 and 3 as disembarking areas for Boracay Island.

The boat stations of White Beach were identified by the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force as temporary and alternate entry points for Boracay's partial opening.

Since 2006, the provincial government of Aklan has imposed an ordinance on a one-entry, one-exit policy to stop passenger boats from using existing boat stations in White Beach as drop-off or pick-up points.

But, for Boracay's partial opening, the boat stations in White Beach will be used to serve tourists and residents aside from Cagban port in Barangay Manoc-Manoc.

Caticlan jetty port administrator Niven Maquirang said boat stations 2 and 3 will be used only for daytime operations. Motorized pump boats and fast crafts will ferry passengers from Caticlan port to Cagban port only for night navigation.

To assist tourists and residents, directional signages for their designated drop-off points will be installed also in Caticlan port.

Only 19,000 tourists may be allowed to stay once Boracay reopens on October 26 based on the island's carrying capacity, the tourism department said. (READ: No more parties on the beach when Boracay reopens)

The island paradise of Boracay has been closed to tourists since April 26 for a 6-month rehabilitation period ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte. – Rappler.com