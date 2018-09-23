The European Union's ambassador to the Philippines, Franz Jessen, says Europe is one with the Philippines in helping remove plastic wastes from the ocean

Published 8:38 PM, September 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The European Union joined a cleanup of the Manila Bay on Saturday, September 22, as Europe pushes for better management of plastic wastes through a 3-year regional program.

EU Ambassador to the Philippines Franz Jessen said joining the cleanup "is an expression of solidarity of the EU with the Philippines in ensuring that our oceans are rid of plastic wastes and other pollutants."

The EU Delegation to the Philippines worked with the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, volunteers from the International Coastal Cleanup, and staff members from the Danish and French embassies.

"Plastic litter has become a major concern in Asia, including in the Philippines, and the EU Delegation is currently engaged in close dialogue with the government on the development of a national strategy for improving plastic waste management and reducing leakages of plastic waste in the marine environment," said the EU Delegation.

The EU Delegation added that "a regional program is also foreseen for a period of 3 years, starting in 2019," to work on better plastic waste management.

On Saturday, a similar activity was held at Pier Uno Dive Resort in Batangas City, joined by a group of divers. – Rappler.com