Published 2:05 PM, September 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The death toll from the huge landslide that hit Naga City, Cebu, rose to 49 on Monday, September 24.

In an update sent to media on Monday morning, the Naga City Police Station also said at least 10 others were injured.

It is unclear how many remain missing. Search and rescue operations continue.

The landslide had buried around 20 houses in Barangay Tinaan and 4 houses in Barangay Naalad last Thursday, September 20. It occurred after days of heavy rain. (READ: Naga, Cebu landslide: Did authorities ignore signs of danger?)

Nearly 900 families also had to evacuate, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The area where the landslide struck is near a quarrying site. Following the deadly incident, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu suspended quarrying in the regions of Ilocos, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, and Caraga.

The landslide in Naga City came just 5 days after the massive landslide in the mining town of Itogon, Benguet, which was triggered by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut). The landslide in Itogon left at least 42 people dead. – Rappler.com