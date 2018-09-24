Borrowers only need to bring a photo of their house and their title to annotate their loans, says Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque

Published 4:50 PM, September 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Families affected by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) can borrow up to P150,000 ($2,700) from housing loan agency Pag-IBIG, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday, September 24.

"Kung nasira po ang bahay ninyo, mayroon po silang pautang na kung saan makakautang po kayo ng hanggang P150,000 (If your house was destroyed, they have a loan scheme where you can borrow up to P150,000)," Roque said in a media briefing on Monday.

Borrowers only need to bring a photo of their house and their title to annotate their loans.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday thanked countries that have helped the Philippines after Ompong. (READ: LIST: Foreign aid for Philippines after Typhoon Ompong)

Ompong killed at least 95 Filipinos and affected more than 1.6 million others across various regions. – Rappler.com

P54.22 = $1