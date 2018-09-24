The Department of Budget and Management says it increased the Quick Response Fund of the Department of Social Welfare and Development

Published 6:45 PM, September 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) added P662.5 million to the Quick Response Fund (QRF) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, nearly a quarter of which has been used for survivors of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

In a statement on Monday, September 24, the DBM said P134.7 million of the additional P662.5 million it gave the DSWD has been used to provide relief goods such as family food packs.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), over 1.6 million people have been affected by Ompong as of Friday, September 21.

What is the QRF? These are funds that agencies have on standby to immediately respond in times of disasters or calamities.

Unlike the Calamity Fund, the QRF can be used and released without the recommendation of the NDRRMC or approval from the Office of the President.

It is usually used for disaster preparedness, response, rehabilitation, reconstruction, and relief for victims of conflict or calamities.

The DBM said P7.6 billion was set aside for agencies' QRFs in the 2018 budget. Below is the breakdown:

DSWD - P1.25 billion

Department of Education - P2 billion

Department of Public Works and Highways - P1 billion

Department of Agriculture - P1 billion

Department of National Defense-Armed Forces of the Philippines - P750 million

Department of Health (DOH) - P500 million

Department of National Defense-Office of Civil Defense (OCD) - P500 million

National Irrigation Administration - P500 million

National Electrification Administration - P100 million

An additional P19.6 billion was also provided to the NDRRMC in 2018.

The QRF can also be used for disasters which occur within the year it was allocated or two preceding years.

So far, P91 million worth of assistance has been given to affected residents in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Metro Manila, and Cordillera Administrative Region as of September 21.

Assistance came from the OCD, DOH, and DSWD, as well as local government units and non-governmental organizations. – Rappler.com