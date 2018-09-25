The September 20 landslide, which was triggered by days of heavy rain, also injures at least 10 people

Published 9:19 AM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The huge landslide in Naga City, Cebu, has left at least 56 dead, the police said on Tuesday, September 25, or 5 days after the disaster.

In its latest update on Tuesday, the Naga City Police Station said the figure rose from the 49 deaths reported on Monday, September 24. At least 10 injured persons have been rescued in the ongoing operation.

The police said the September 20 landslide, which was triggered by days of heavy rain, "completely covered" more or less 24 houses in barangays Tinaan and Naalad in Naga City.

According to Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong, the houses were occupied by the employees of quarrying company Apo Land and Quarry Corporation (ALQC).

Following the landslide in Naga, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu on Friday, September 21, suspended quarry operations in Central Visayas and 7 other regions pending their safety assessment.

The ALQC on Saturday, September 22, said it intends to fully comply with the environment department's cease and desist order.

The landslide in Naga City came just 5 days after the massive landslide in the mining town of Itogon, Benguet, which was triggered by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut). The landslide in Itogon left at least 50 people dead. – Rappler.com

