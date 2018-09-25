The search is on for the missing 7 Filipinos kidnapped off the coast of Nigeria, says the Department of Foreign Affairs

Published 10:10 AM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines said 5 Filipinos were spared from a kidnapping incident in Nigeria, where 7 other overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) aboard a Swiss-owned vessel were held hostage by gunmen.

Philippine Ambassador to Nigeria Shirley Ho Vicario said "5 other Filipinos and two foreign nationals were left on board the vessel but it was not immediately clear why they were not taken."

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Tuesday, September 25, that it "is taking the necessary steps to ensure the safe release of 7 Filipinos" kidnapped along with 5 foreigners off the coast of Nigeria on Saturday, September 22.

"The Philippine embassies in Abuja and Berne are making the necessary coordination with concerned authorities in Nigeria and Switzerland to get additional information on the condition and whereabouts of the 7 Filipino crew members of the MV Glarus," said the DFA.

Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano also directed the DFA's Office of Migrant Workers' Affairs "to notify and extend the necessary assistance to the families in the Philippines of the 7 Filipino seafarers."

Cayetano on Monday, September 24, said the Philippines is "doing all the efforts" for the 7 kidnapped OFWs.

This is not the first time Filipinos were kidnapped by pirates off the Nigerian coast.

Reports showed there were at least 3 other times when Filipino seafarers were abducted – once in 2007, twice in 2017. A Filipino seafarer was also shot dead in 2013 when pirates attacked his vessel. – Rappler.com