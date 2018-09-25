The Senate continues to be the most appreciated government institution in September 2018, receiving an approval rating of 63% – higher than that of the House of Representatives (56%) and the Supreme Court (53%)

Published 12:06 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Majority of Filipinos trust Senate President Vicente Sotto III and approve of his performance, according to the September 2018 Pulse Asia survey released on Tuesday, September 25.

Among top national officials, Sotto obtained the second highest approval and trust ratings after President Rodrigo Duterte.

The poll shows 73% of respondents approve, while 6% disapprove, of Sotto’s performance. The remaining 21% are undecided. Sotto's rating is comparable to the 72% approval rating obtained by his predecessor, former Senate leader Aquilino Pimentel III in June 2018.

Sotto also enjoys majority trust ratings nationwide, with 66% of respondents saying they have “big trust” in him while 6% have “small/no trust.” The remaining 27% of the respondents are undecided.

Sotto also got the lowest distrust ratings among all 5 top national officials, including President Rodrigo Duterte, Vice President Leni Robredo, House Speaker Gloria Arroyo, and then Acting Supreme Court Chief Justice Antonio Carpio.

Like Duterte, Sotto also received majority approval and trust ratings across all geographic areas and socio-economic groups.

High approval for Senate

Sotto’s high ratings also reflected on the performance ratings of the Senate, although the numbers declined. The Senate continues to be the most appreciated government institution, with an approval rating of 63% – higher than the ratings of the House of Representatives (56%) and the Supreme Court (52%).

The 63% approval rating is 6 percentage points lower than the 69% it got in June 2018.

The Senate also received the lowest disapproval ratings (7%) out of the 3 institutions, with the House getting 9% and the Supreme Court, 10%.

From June to September 2018, approval for the Senate declined 9 percentage points in Metro Manila (from 64 to 55) and Balance Luzon (69 to 60).

The outright disapproval for the Senate in the National Capital Region also declined by 13 percentage points (from 17% to 4%) but the level of indecision on its performance went up by 22 percentage points (19% to 41%).

Pulse Asia conducted the survey from September 1 to 7 using face-to-face interviews and a multistage probability sample of 1,800 registered voters.

The survey period coincided with President Rodrigo Duterte’s official visits to Israel and Jordan, his issuance of Proclamation 572 ordering the revocation of opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s amnesty, the rice shortage, the 6.4% inflation rate in August, and the Senate blue ribbon committee hearings on the Tulfo siblings’ questionable advertisement contract with the government, among others.

The survey has an error margin of ±2% at the 95% confidence level nationwide, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±3% for the rest of Luzon, and ± 5% for each of Visayas and Mindanao. – Rappler.com