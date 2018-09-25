Vice President Leni Robredo continues to enjoy high approval and trust ratings among the poorest class

Published 12:51 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The approval and trust ratings of Vice President Leni Robredo were steady in September, according to the latest Pulse Asia Research survey released on Tuesday, September 25.

The nationwide survey results showed that public approval of Robredo’s performance declined by an insignificant one percentage point – from 62% in June to 61% this month.

Her trust rating remained at 56% in both June and September.

The Vice President enjoyed high performance and trust ratings among the upper and middle classes and the poorest sector, or Class E.

Robredo obtained majority approval scores in 3 geographic areas except in the National Capital Region (NCR) where she got 49% – a decline of 9 percentage points from June’s 58%.

The biggest decline was seen in Mindanao, where her approval rating dipped by 11 percentage points to 62% from 73% in June.

Robredo continued to enjoy a high approval rating in the Visayas with a 17-point jump to 80% in September from last quarter’s 63%. She was steady in Luzon at 56%.

Class E approves

Among socio-economic classes, public approval of the Vice President jumped by 5 percentage points to 68% this month (from 63% in June) in the poorest sectors, or Class E.

Her approval rating among Classes ABC also increased by 12 percentage points, from 41% in June to 53% this month.

She suffered a 3-percentage point decline in Class D – 60% this month from 63% in June.

The latest trust rating of Robredo also remained steady at 56%.

But it slightly declined in 3 geographical areas except in Visayas where she enjoyed a 14-point increase from June’s 62% to 76% in September.

National Capital Region (NCR) registered 3-percentage point decline to 43% from 46%, Luzon 1-percentage point decline from 54 to 53%, Mindanao dropped 4 percentage points from 60% to 56%.

Among socio-economic classes, Class E again gave Robredo a high trust rating of 66%, up by 16 points from 50%. Her trust rating among Classes ABC registered at 41% – a 19-point increase from June’s 32%.

Although Robredo continues to enjoy a majority trust among Class D, her rating dropped by 3 percentage points from 59% in June to 56% in September.

Leading the opposition

During the months between the survey period, among the top stories include Robredo's announcement that she's taking on the role as leader of the opposition movement against President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte during this period questioned Robredo’s capability to lead the country. He also claimed that Naga City, her hometown, is a hotbed of shabu. He added that Robredo’s brother-in-law was involved in illegal drugs.

The Vice President and the local government of Naga have denied these allegations.

Held between September 1 to 7, the nationwide survey was conducted among 1,800 registered voters and has a ± 2% error margin. – Rappler.com