Published 2:03 PM, September 25, 2018

This is a developing story, pls refresh for updates

MANILA, Philippines – The Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 150 issued a warrant of arrest against Senator Antonio Trillanes IV for the charge of rebellion.

Branch 150 Judge Elmo Alameda granted the request by the Department of Justice for an arrest warrant and hold departure order on Tuesday, September 25.

In his order, Alameda fixed a bail of P200,000.

It was Judge Alameda who held a more exhaustive hearing on the Trillanes case, even asking the senator for the actual copy of the amnesty papers. These are factual issues despite Trillanes disputing the jurisdiction of the lower courts.

On September 14, Alameda ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to submit within 5 days a reply to the opposition of Trillanes. Afterwards, Trillanes was also given equal time to file a rejoinder to the DOJ’s reply.

Both rebellion and coup charges against Trillanes were dismissed in 2011.

It was Alameda who handled the 2007 Manila Peninsula-related rebellion charges against Trillanes. In September 2011, Alameda also dismissed the charges due to the amnesty granted to the senator by then-president Benigno Aquino III.

Critical to Alameda was the question of rebellion. Rebellion has been held by different Supreme Court decisions to be a continuing crime. In a continuing crime, “authorities may resort to warrantless arrests of persons suspected of rebellion, as provided under Section 5, Rule 113 of the Rules of Court.” – Rappler.com