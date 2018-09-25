Senator Antonio Trillanes IV is the second opposition senator to be arrested under the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte

Published 3:18 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Tuesday, September 25, became the second opposition senator to be arrested under the Duterte presidency.

A team led by Makati police chief Superintendent Rogelio Simon confirmed that the police served the arrest warrant on Trillanes for the charge of rebellion, hours after the document was released by Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 150 Executive Judge Elmo Alameda.

Senate Sergant-at-Arms Jose Balajadia told reporters that the police followed the process. He said that Metro Manila police director Guillermo Eleazar served the warrant,

Trillanes was brought to the Makati City Central Police Station for booking procedures.

The rebellion charge against Trillanes was revived after President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation No. 572, revoking the amnesty granted to the senator in connection to the 2003 Oakwood mutiny and the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege.

Trillanes was initially expected to be brought to the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame in Quezon City where, according to PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde, "vacant rooms" awaited the senator.

The court set bail at P200,000 but if Trillanes failed to post bail, he would spend the night in detention.

Another opposition senator, Leila de Lima, also Duterte's fierce critic, has been detained in Camp Crame since February 2017, for drug charges.

More to follow. – Rappler.com