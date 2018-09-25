President Rodrigo Duterte comments on the supposed 'Red October' ouster plot against him, saying 'nothing will succeed' without the military's help

Published 3:55 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte accused some soldiers of being "in cahoots" with the opposition Liberal Party (LP) to oust him, as he said the supposed "Red October" ouster plot will not succeed without the military's help.

Duterte made this statement in a visit to a military camp in Jolo, Sulu, on Monday, September 24. Malacañang released the video of his remarks on Tuesday, September 25.

"Ang sakit ko dito, kayong mga Liberal, pati 'yung ibang sa military, nakipag-ugnayan sila kay 'yung mga sundalo na rebelde, tapos 'yun na 'yun, 'yung tatlo – Yellow, mga sundalo na hindi mo maintindihan ang utak kung saan ang loyalty nila, pati 'yung mga Liberal," the President said in Jolo on Monday.

(What pains me here is that the Liberals, also those in the military, they reached out to the rebel soldiers, and then there – the Yellows, the soldiers whose brains you cannot understand as to where their loyalty lies, as well as the Liberals.)

"Diyan ako naghinanakit sa kanila, 'yung mga sundalo (That's why I feel bad about them, the soldiers)," the President said. He added he doesn't mind if the soldiers get mad at him, but they should not "do it in cahoots" with the enemy.

"If you are true to your country, do not bed with the enemy," Duterte went on to say.

"Kung ayaw mo ako na Presidente – Duterte kasi bugok, walang alam – okay lang, fine. Hintay lang sila ng election, a few years away (If you do not want me as President – because Duterte is stupid, he knows nothing – it's okay, fine. Just wait for the elections, a few years away)," he added.

Duterte earlier made a surprise outburst at the Armed Forces of the Philippines, daring soldiers on September 11 to oust him if they found him no longer qualified to govern.

Duterte on 'Red October'

In Jolo on Monday, Duterte also commented on the supposed "Red October" ouster plot being hatched by the Communist Party of the Philippines alongside members of the opposition.

"Nothing will succeed without the help of the Armed Forces of the Philippines," the President said.

"Kung sabihin nila na dapat palitan ako, larga ako. Kung ayaw ng military pati pulis, lalabas na 'yung atay nila diyan sa bunganga nila (If they say I should be replaced, I will go. If the military and the police don't want it, let the plotters vomit their liver)," he added, in reference to the alleged plotters of "Red October."

Vice President Leni Robredo, chairperson of the LP, on Tuesday slammed "baseless allegations" about "Red October."

This comes as Duterte's ratings continue to decline. Public dissatisfaction with the President is fueled by rising prices of goods and the perceived persecution of Duterte critics, one of which is Senator Antonio Trillanes IV who was arrested on Tuesday. – Rappler.com