Senator Antonio Trillanes IV shows a pleasant side when police booked him upon his arrest

Published 4:25 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Antonio Trillanes IV was arrested by the Makati City Police Station on Tuesday afternoon, September 25. And as with all booking procedures, Trillanes had to pose for his mug shots, which are taken primarily for police documentation.

Instead of showing his usual combative face,Trillanes managed to give the slightest smile for the camera.

In a video shared to the media by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), the senator is even seen sharing a light moment with Makati top cop Superintendent Rogelio Simon.

After the booking procedure, Trillanes went to the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 150 to post bail amounting to P200,000 for his temporary liberty.

WATCH: Senator Antonio Trillanes manages to smile with Makati police chief Rogelio Simon after his mugshot was taken. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/RIdevQmBGA — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) September 25, 2018

– Rappler.com