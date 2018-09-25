Republic Act 11078 carves the city out of the 2nd District of Laguna

Published 5:25 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Calamba City will have its own congressional district starting 2019.

Republic Act 11078, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, September 24, carved the city out of the 1st District of Laguna.

Cabuyao City and the towns of Los Baños and Bay will remain in the 2nd District of Laguna.

After the 2019 midterm elections, Laguna will have 6 representatives – one for each of the province's 4 districts, plus one each for the cities of Biñan and Calamba.

Incumbent Laguna 2nd District Representative Joaquin Chipeco Jr will continue representing his district and Calamba City until the election of the new legislator for the city.

Calamba City has a population of 454,486 according to the 2015 census, while the remainder of the current 2nd District has 482,896 residents.

Meanwhile, in the 2016 polls, Calamba City had 268,283 registered voters. The rest of the current 2nd District had 268,628 voters.

RA 11078 also instructed the Commission on Elections to issue implementing rules and regulations within 30 days after the law's effectivity. – Rappler.com