President Duterte signs Republic Act 11077 reapportioning Aklan into two legislative districts. Their representatives will be elected in May 2019.

Published 7:07 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Aklan will soon have two legislators in the House of Representatives.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, September 24, signed Republic Act 11077 reapportioning the province into two congressional districts.

The first legislative district is composed of the towns of Altavas, Balete, Banga, Batan, Kalibo, Libacao, Madalag, and New Washington. These towns have a combined population of 297,318, based on the 2015 census.

The second legislative district is made up of the towns of Buruanga, Ibajay, Lezo, Makato, Malay (where Boracay Island is located), Malinao, Nabas, Numancia, and Tangalan. This new district has a population of 277,505.

The first ones to represent these reapportioned districts will be elected in the May 2019 midterm elections. Until then, incumbent Representative Carlito Marquez of Aklan's lone district will continue representing the entire province.

RA 11077 also ordered the Commission on Elections to come up with implementing rules and regulations within 30 days after the law's effectivity.

Aklan has a total population of 574,823, according to the 2015 census. It had 345,359 registered voters in 2016. – Rappler.com