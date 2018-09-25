The Office of Civil Defense - Cordillera says there are now 103 dead in the region, with Benguet accounting for 83 deaths and Baguio City with 13

Published 6:28 PM, September 25, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – Rescuers at Ucab, Itogon, in Benguet on Tuesday, September 25, reached the pre-landslide level of the bunkhouses hit by landslides.

One of the miners involved said they have not found anyone alive inside the bunkhouses, however.

The rescuers had been using backhoes and canine units to speed up the search process, as landslides in the area are expected to reoccur.

Media as well as the relatives of the missing were asked to leave the area not only because of the imminent danger but also to speed up the search and identification of the bodies among the rubble.

It has been more than a week since Typhoon Ompong brought strong winds and heavy rains to the area, causing the landslides in Ucab and Loacan.

Identification of the bodies has become difficult. Last Saturday, 10 bodies were found but remain unidentified. Body parts have also been excavated in the area.

The Office of Civil Defense - Cordillera (OCD - Cordillera) said there are now officially 103 dead in the region, with Benguet accounting for 83 and Baguio City with 13.

In Benguet, Itogon accounted for 78 deaths of the 83 counted so far. There were 3 more in La Trinidad and one each in Tuba and Kabayan.

There remain 33 missing in Benguet with 27 unaccounted for in Ucab, 4 in Loacan and two in Virac. – Rappler.com