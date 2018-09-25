'Kung maililigpit mo man ako, meron at merong papalit sa akin, at sa dakong huli ikaw rin ay matatalo at haharapin mo yung mga kasalanang ginawa mo,' says opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV

Published 7:37 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Even in a tension-filled moment, opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV found a way to mock President Rodrigo Duterte.

While posting a P200,000 bail at the Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 150 on Tuesday, September 25, Trillanes was asked for his message to Duterte.

“Sana pinapanood niya 'yung proseso kasi balang araw pagdadaanan din niya 'yan,” a smiling Trillanes told reporters while waiting for the processing of his bail. (I hope he is watching the process because someday, he will go through this.)

Duterte issued Proclamation 572,ordering the revocation of his amnesty. This order prompted the Department of Justice to go to the Makati court to seek a hold departure order and an arrest warrant against Trillanes over rebellion charges in 2007.

Trillanes was presiding a hearing of the Senate social justice committee when news of his arrest broke. At the hearing, he said, “Finally, bago ako arestuhin (before I get arrested)...”

In a press conference upon his arrival at the Senate, after he had posted bail, Trillanes addressed Duterte and said the President could not escape his sins.

“Kay Mr Duterte, baluktutin mo na ang kailangan mong baluktitin, isagasa mo na ang dapat isagasa, pero 'yung kasamaan na 'pinaghahari mo dito sa ating bayan ay di 'yan mananaig,” Trillanes said. (To Mr Duterte, you can bend the rules all you want, you can ram through whatever you want, but your reign of evil in the country will not prevail.)

“Kung maililigpit mo man ako, meron at merong papalit sa akin, at sa dakong huli ikaw rin ay matatalo at haharapin mo 'yung mga kasalanang ginawa mo,” he added. (If you succeed in getting rid of me, there will always be someone to replace me, and in the end, you will lose and you will account for your sins.)

Makati TC Branch 150 Judge Elmo Alameda issued an arrest warrant against the senator for failing to present a copy of his amnesty application.

This was after Trillanes submitted on Monday sworn affidavits of the chairman and the head of the secretariat of the amnesty panel that backed his amnesty. The documents state that the senator applied for amnesty in 2011, pursuant to Proclamation 75 of then-president Benigno Aquino III. – Rappler.com