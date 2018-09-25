Here's the video of the police arresting Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, no less than inside the Senate building

Published 8:47 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) was extra careful in arresting Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

Just minutes after the arrest warrant was released by the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 150, the PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde ordered the arresting team to first pay a courtesy call to Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III.

This call is more of already asking permission from the Senate President that one of his colleagues would be arrested.

The last time cops arrested a senator, they had to wait for Senator Leila de Lima to step out of the Senate building.

But to the surprise of arresting officers, led by Makati police chief Senior Superintendent Rogelio Simon and supervised by Metro Manila top cop Guilermo Eleazar, Trillanes surrendered right inside the Senate building, right at the office of Sotto.

The arrest was witnessed by Sotto, and PNP-chief-turned-senator Panfilo Lacson. It was over in 20 seconds.

Here's the video of the arrest, obtained by Rappler:

Trillanes has since then posted bail and availed of temporary liberty for the rebellion charge revived after President Rodrigo Duterte attempted to void Trillanes' amnesty through a proclamation released on September 4. – Rappler.com