Published 8:15 AM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate blue ribbon committee resumes its probe into the missing P6.8 billion worth of methamphetamine (shabu) on Wednesday, September 25.

Last August 8, police discovered 4 empty giant magnetic lifters inside a warehouse in General Mariano Alvarez town in Cavite.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) believes that the containers used to be packed with shabu. Just days before, they found the same kind of containers packed with illegal drugs at the Manila International Container Terminal. (READ: Patterns emerge in 2017, 2018 shabu probes)

Now the Senate is conducting an investigation parallel to the probe initiated by the House of Representatives committee on dangerous drugs to find out if there were lapses that could aid in making new laws to fight smuggling in the country.

What has been established? As recommended by Senate blue ribbon panel chair Senator Richard Gordon, customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban had been detained inside the Senate premises for his inconsistent testimonies.

Gordon said it was Guban who tapped Joel Maritana, a welder and scavenger from Bacoor, Cavite, to act as the “fall guy” to protect Marina dela Cruz Signapan, owner of consignee SMYD Trading, which has been implicated by the PDEA as the firm that allowed itself to be used for a consignee-for-hire scheme for the alleged drug shipment.

The probe so far also saw Guban disclosing that dismissed police official Eduardo Acierto had supposedly instructed him to look for a consignee for the shipment. He also said it was Acierto who instructed him to tap Maritana.

It is still unclear whether there were illegal drugs inside the giant magnetic lifters.

The PDEA's strongest proof remains to be that their trusted K-9 dog reacted to the empty containers despite a swab test showing that the magnetic containers were negative of illegal drugs.

What is expected at the hearing? Since Gordon said he would issue a subpoena, Acierto is expected to appear at the Senate hearing.

If Guban is to be believed, Acierto's attendance may bring to light whether or not there were illegal drugs inside the magnetic lifters. At the very least, Acierto could explain why he ordered Guban to tap Maritana, and later on Signapan.

The investigation may also see Signapan give details of the alleged drug shipment after Gordon decided to likewise hold her in contempt for failing to answer who paid her to become a consignee.

Gordon said he had held the witnesses so that they would "tell the truth."

