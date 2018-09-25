'I was advised not to go home yet...to wait for the ruling of Branch 148,' says opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV

Published 7:26 AM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There’s no going home yet for opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV after 3 weeks of being holed up in his Senate office.

Trillanes said he would continue staying in his Senate office even after posting bail at the Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 150, where his rebellion charges in connection with the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege is pending.

“I was advised not to go home yet,” Trillanes told Rappler in a message.

Asked for the reason, the senator said: “To wait for the ruling of Branch 148.”

Trillanes, with the approval of the Senate leadership, has been holed up in his Senate office since September 4, following the publication of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Proclamation 572 ordering the revocation of the senator’s amnesty and ordering a warrantless arrest.

On Tuesday, September 25, Makati RTC Branch 150 Judge Elmo Alameda issued an arrest warrant against the senator for failing to present a copy of his amnesty application. While the senator was able to post bail in a matter of hours, he cannot do the same with Branch 140, where he is facing coup d'etat charges, a non-bailable offense.

The rebellion and coup d'etat charges against Trillanes were revived after Duterte's proclamation. (READ: INSIDE STORY: How Duterte handled Trillanes fiasco from Israel, Jordan)

The arrest warrant was issued a day after Trillanes submitted on Monday sworn affidavits of the chairman and the head of the secretariat of the Department of National Defense ad hoc panel that received his amnesty. The documents state that the senator applied for amnesty in 2011, pursuant to Proclamation 75 of then-president Benigno Aquino III. (READ: EXPLAINER: Why Judge Alameda disregarded affidavits in Trillanes case)

Trillanes posted a P200,000 bail and was accompanied by fellow opposition senators Francis Pangilinan, Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, and Risa Hontiveros, as well as his Magdalo party mates. – Rappler.com