The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency nabs 5 Hong Kong nationals believed to be members of the 14K international drug syndicate operating in China and Hong Kong

Published 9:28 AM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has arrested 5 Hong Kong nationals who allegedly operated a kitchen-type shabu laboratory inside a condominium unit in Pasay City.

Authorities arrested the suspects in separate buy-bust operations in Parañaque and Manila on Tuesday, September 25, and raided the shabu lab found with around 80 kilos of shabu – 10 kilos in liquid form placed in plastic containers – with an estimated street value of P544 million.

PDEA chief Aquino said the suspects are members of the 14K international drug syndicate that operates in China and Hong Kong.

Two of the suspects are chemists in charge of preparing the illegal drugs.

"This has been a very long operation being conducted by PDEA. It took us 4 months to conduct these operations and of course with the partnership and good collaboration between China, Hong Kong, and PDEA," PDEA chief Aaron Aquino said.

Aquino said the manufactured high-grade shabu were intended for local use. PDEA agents also found a suitcase filled with shabu, apparently ready for delivery. – Rappler.com