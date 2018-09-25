Insertion of trains is delayed by an hour, thus stalling the start of MRT3 operations by more than an hour

Published 7:05 AM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) operations were once again stalled early Wednesday morning, September 26.

In an advisory, the MRT3 said that two maintenance vehicles collided between Buendia and Guadalupe stations at around 3 am this morning.

The involved trains were removed from the rail tracks around 4:20 am, therefore delaying insertion of trains an hour behind at 5:30 am, instead of the usual 4:30 am.

Operations started at around 6 am with 8 trains. By 6:40 am, 14 trains were running. The Department of Transportation deployed buses to help augment passenger volume at the stations.

On Monday, September 24, operations were also delayed due to “additional pre-insertion checks” conducted.

Japan's Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has yet to take over as the new maintenance provider. Sumitomo-MHI built and designed the MRT3 railway system from 1998 to 2000, and maintained it until 2012.

Since the year started, the MRT3 has broken down 65 times and experienced a record low of 6 running trains back in February. (READ: MRT3 suffers almost daily breakdowns since start of 2018)

An average of 14 to 15 trains operate daily, with some 340,000 people served. – Rappler.com