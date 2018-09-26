LIVE: JBC interviews candidates for Supreme Court justice
MANILA, Philippines – The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) on Wednesday, September 26, interviews candidates vying for Supreme Court (SC) associate justice.
This is for the vacancy created by former SC justice Samuel Martires, who has been appointed Ombudsman.
Eight nominees will be interviewed by the JBC on Wednesday:
- Court Administrator Midas Marquez
- CA Justice Apolinario Bruselas
- CA Justice Rosmari Carandang
- CA Justice Stephen Cruz
- CA Justice Edgardo Delos Santos
- CA Justice Japar Dimaampao
- CA Justice Ramon Paul Hernando
- CA Justice Mario Lopez
There are a total of 13 nominees but the following 5 nominees will no longer be interviewed because their past interviews are still valid:
- CA Justice Oscar Badelles
- CA Justice Manuel Barrios
- CA Justice Ramon Garcia
- CA Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier
- Tagum City, Davao Judge Virginia Tejano-Ang
