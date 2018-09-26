The Judicial and Bar Council interviews candidates for Supreme Court associate justice on Wednesday, September 26

Published 9:35 AM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) on Wednesday, September 26, interviews candidates vying for Supreme Court (SC) associate justice.

This is for the vacancy created by former SC justice Samuel Martires, who has been appointed Ombudsman.

Eight nominees will be interviewed by the JBC on Wednesday:

There are a total of 13 nominees but the following 5 nominees will no longer be interviewed because their past interviews are still valid:

– Rappler.com