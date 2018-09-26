'Your loyalty should begin and end with the Republic of the Philippines,' says President Rodrigo Duterte as he accuses soldiers of plotting against him

Published 5:37 PM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte told law enforcers on Wednesday, September 26, not to nurture "personal loyalty" to him, two days after he accused soldiers of conspiring with the opposition Liberal Party (LP) to remove him from office.

"Do not nurture personal loyalty to me. I don't need it. I was elected by the people," Duterte said at Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba City, Laguna, during a send-off ceremony for 250 vehicles for the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

Duterte continued: "You have your mandate. So if you think I do not deserve to be there, just tell me. I'll be happy to oblige. Pagod na rin ako. (I'm also tired.)

"Your loyalty should begin and end with the Republic of the Philippines. Do not mind me," he added.

The commander in chief dissuaded law enforcers from staging a coup d'etat against him. "Do not go into such stupid things as coup d'etat, coup d'etat. You're wasting your time. Just talk to me, and if I think that you are right, I will agree with you, and I will step down. Uwi na ako sa amin (I will go back home)."

"Pero 'pag nasira 'yang mga sasakyan 'nyo, huwag kayong lumapit sa akin para ayusin 'yan. Bahala kayo sa buhay ninyo (But if your vehicles get damaged, do not approach me to have these fixed. You're on your own)," he said.

Duterte made these remarks two days after he said in a speech in Jolo, Sulu, that some soldiers have been "in cahoots" with the LP to oust him.

'Red October' plot?

The Philippine military has floated a supposed Red October ouster plot against Duterte, but critics deny and experts downplay this possibility. The ouster plot is allegedly being masterminded by Duterte's former professor, Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria "Joma" Sison.

In the face of this alleged conspiracy, Duterte on Wednesday also lashed out at communists in his speech at Camp Vicente Lim.

"Fifty years, walang ginawa ang komunista kundi pumatay, mang-extort (For 50 years, communists did nothing but kill, extort)," said Duterte in his speech on Wednesday.

Duterte said he is happy that the Commission on Appointments rejected the appointments of leftists in government. Rejected left-leaning members of his Cabinet include former social welfare secretary Judy Taguiwalo and former agrarian reform secretary Rafael Mariano.

Duterte also said he is not ready to talk to communists again. – Rappler.com