The overseas Filipino worker allegedly stabbed his Saudi manager and Pakistani coworker, says the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs

Published 10:29 PM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Saudi Arabia was shot and killed after he allegedly stabbed his Saudi manager and Pakistani coworker, and wounded several others on Wednesday, September 26.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) released this information around 10 pm on Wednesday. The DFA said it received initial reports on this from the Philippine consulate general in Jeddah.

Citing initial reports, Philippine Consul General to Jeddah Edgar Badajos said that "the Filipino allegedly first stabbed the Pakistani after an argument and then also stabbed the Saudi and several other coworkers when they tried to intervene."

Badajos said that "security personnel of the company, a subcontractor of the Saudi Electric Company, immediately responded and shot and killed the Filipino."

The OFW's identity is being withheld until his next of kin is notified. The Philippine consulate will help in repatriating the OFW's remains. – Rappler.com