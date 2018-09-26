The Police Regional Office – Cordillera says that as of Wednesday, September 26, they have only 22 bodies left to retrieve in Benguet, as well as two in Guisad Surong in Baguio

Published 11:16 PM, September 26, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – After 12 days, the search for bodies in Itogon is coming to its end, police said.

The Police Regional Office – Cordillera (PRO-Cordillera) said that as of Wednesday, September 26, they only have 22 bodies left to retrieve in Benguet, as well as two in Guisad Surong in Baguio.

PRO-Cordillera Director Police Chief Superintendent Rolando Z. Nana said they have already found 58 bodies in Ucab, the most devastated area in the region.

Nana added that from September 15, right after Typhoon Ompong exited the region, they have been using steel bars and shovels. Since September 21, however, they began using backhoes and search dogs.

In the whole of Cordillera, 111 bodies were recovered including 91 in Benguet, 13 in Baguio, 6 in Mt. Province and one in Kalinga. The police also said there were 43 Cordillerans injured, including 24 in Benguet.

Based on PRO-Cordillera monitoring records, 1,273 evacuation centers were established in which a total of 85 families and 384 individuals are still in the area. – Rappler.com