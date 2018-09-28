(UPDATED) Makati RTC branch 148 has set another hearing on October 5, lawyer Rey Robles confirms

Published 3:56 PM, September 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 148 on Friday, September 28, deferred its decision on the Department of Justice (DOJ) request to issue an arrest warrant against Senator Antonio Trillanes IV over his previously dismissed coup d’etat charges.

Makati RTC branch 148 Judge Andres Soriano set another hearing on October 5, Trillanes' lawyer Rey Robles confirmed.

“The resolution of the Very Urgent Ex-parte Omnibus Motion for the issuance of Hold Departure Order (HDO) and Alias Warrant of Arrest against Antonio Trillanes IV is DEFERRED,” the court said.

The DOJ motion for a warrant of arrest was originally submitted for resolution as early as Wednesday, September 25.

On Tuesday, September 25, another Makati court, Makati RTC Branch 150, ordered Trillanes' arrest based on a separate DOJ request over rebellion charges.

While Branch 150 Judge Elmo Alameda issued an order a day after it was submitted for resolution, Soriano chose to set it for another hearing.

Soriano goes the same route as Alameda in terms of tackling the factual issues of the case, particularly whether Trillanes really filed an application form, and if there was an admission of guilt at the time he applied and was granted amnesty.

The hearing is on October 5, 9 am.

Soriano left his office past 2 pm on Friday. Just before 4 pm, a sherriff entered his courtroom bearing an order. Shortly after, Robles announced Soriano’s order.

Soriano has not returned to his office as of posting.

The coup d’etat charges stemmed from the 2003 Oakwood mutiny, while the rebellion charges were due to Trillanes' role in the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege, both under the administration of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Coup d’etat is generally a non-bailable offense if the judge finds the evidence strong.

Alameda, who was the first one to order Trillanes’ arrest, set bail at P200,000. This is because when the case was still ongoing, even before he was granted amnesty, Trillanes filed and won a petition for bail in that court. (READ: EXPLAINER: Why Judge Alameda disregarded affidavits in Trillanes case)

There was no similar bail grant for the senator at Branch 148, thus the non-recommendation of bail.

The coup d'etat charges were dismissed in September 2011 pursuant to the amnesty, but the Department of Justice (DOJ) argued that since President Rodrigo Duterte had voided the amnesty grant to Trillanes, the dismissal is also null and void.

Both Duterte's proclamation voiding the amnesty, as well as the reopening of dismissed cases at the lower courts, have been slammed by law experts as unconstitutional and a blatant violation of a person's right against double jeopardy. – Rappler.com