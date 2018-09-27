Customs intel officer Jimmy Guban admits receiving at least P10,000 in looking for the consignee-for-hire which received the magnetic lifters allegedly packed with one ton of shabu

Published 11:53 AM, September 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jimmy Guban, the embattled Bureau of Customs (BOC) intelligence officer in the search for the missing P6.8-billion shabu (methamphetamine), admitted on Thursday, September 27, that he accepted money to get SMYD Trading as a consignee-for-hire.

SMYD Trading was later used as the consignee to receive the shipment containing 4 magnetic lifters, which were allegedly used to be packed with the missing one ton of shabu. (TIMELINE: The search for P6.8-B shabu 'smuggled' into PH)

Under oath and before congressmen from the House of Representatives committee on dangerous drugs and committee on good government, Guban said he accepted P10,000-15,000 from dismissed policeman Eduardo Acierto for getting SMYD Trading to accept the shipment.

Guban and Acierto go way back. They worked together in anti-drug operations when Acierto was still an active anti-drug cop with the Philippine National Police.

It is unclear why Guban agreed to the transaction and why he looked for a consignee-for-hire in the first place, as it is way outside his job description.

Acierto was a no-show in the shabu probe on Wednesday, despite the invitation of the committees.

Congressmen continue to grill Guban as of posting time. – Rappler.com