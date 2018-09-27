The De La Salle University makes its Times Higher Education World University Rankings debut in the 801-1,000 bracket, while the University of the Philippines climbs in rank and is now in the 501-600 bracket

Published 2:24 PM, September 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) is no longer the lone Philippine university in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

The De La Salle University (DLSU) made its debut in the recently released 2019 THE World University Rankings, joining the 801-1,000 bracket.

UP, which has consistently climbed in its rank since first appearing in the 2017 rankings, is now in the 501-600 bracket, moving up from its previous ranking in the 601-800 bracket.

In a statement, DLSU Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation Raymond Tan said the school's inclusion in the list is proof how its faculty has adapted to creating a "modern university."

"DLSU's entry in the research-oriented THE rankings is an important milestone in our quest to become a university of international standing," Tan said.

The THE World University Rankings based its scores on 13 performance indicators that cover teaching at 30%, research at 30%, citations at 30%, international outlook at 7.5%, and "knowledge transfer" or industry income at 2.5%. Universities are scored on a scale of 100 according to these parameters.

In the latest rankings, UP got a score of 33.5 to 37 out of 100, while DLSU scored 19 to 25.9 out of 100.

Meanwhile the top 10 universities according to the Times Higher Education are the following:

University of Oxford University of Cambridge Stanford University Massachusetts Institute of Technology California Institute of Technology Harvard University Princeton University Yale University Imperial College London University of Chicago

This year's results also saw China's Tsinghua University overtaking the National University of Singapore to become the best university in Asia.

The Chinese university rose to the 22nd spot from 30th in the previous year. Meanwhile, NUS dropped from joint 22nd to 23rd.

A total of 1,200 institutions worldwide were reviewed for the list. – Rappler.com