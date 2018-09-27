President Rodrigo Duterte also signs a proclamation creating a special economic zone near the Mactan International Airport in Cebu

Published 4:23 PM, September 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte signed a law creating two new legislative districts for the province of Isabela in Cagayan Valley region.

Republic Act No 11080, signed on September 27, establishes the 5th and 6th districts of Isabela. This means that in the next elections, the province will be electing 6 representatives instead of the current 4.

The 6 districts are as follows:

1st District

Ilagan City

Cabagan

Delfin Albano

Divilacan

Maconacon

Tumauini

San Pablo

Sta Maria

Sto Tomas

2nd District

Benito Soliven

Palanan

Naguilian

Reina Mercedes

San Mariano

Gamu

3rd District

Alicia

Cabatuan

San Mateo

Ramon

Angadanan

4th District

Santiago City

Cordon

Dinapigue

San Agustin

Jones

5th District

Aurora

Burgos

Luna

Mallig

Quezon

Quirino

Roxas

San Manuel

6th District

Cauayan City

Echague

San Guillermo

San Isidro

Duterte earlier signed a law creating the 8th District of vote-rich Cavite province.

Cebu special economic zone

Duterte also signed a proclamation creating the MacroAsia Cebu Special Economic Zone, a new special economic zone, from two parcels of land near the Mactan International Airport in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu.

Proclamation No 590 was signed on September 17.

A special economic zone is defined as areas to be developed into agro-industrial, Industrial tourist/recreational, commercial, banking, investment and financial centers. They may contain industrial estates, export processing zones, free trade zones, and tourist or recreational centers.

An export processing zone within an ecozone means enterprises that set up shop there can import capital equipment and raw materials without paying taxes or being imposed import restrictions.

A free trade zone, meanwhile, is an "isolated policed area" where imported goods may be unloaded without being subject to import duties. Movement of these goods from the free-trade area to a non-free-trade area, however, will be subject to import duties. – Rappler.com