Duterte signs law creating 2 new Isabela districts
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte signed a law creating two new legislative districts for the province of Isabela in Cagayan Valley region.
Republic Act No 11080, signed on September 27, establishes the 5th and 6th districts of Isabela. This means that in the next elections, the province will be electing 6 representatives instead of the current 4.
The 6 districts are as follows:
1st District
- Ilagan City
- Cabagan
- Delfin Albano
- Divilacan
- Maconacon
- Tumauini
- San Pablo
- Sta Maria
- Sto Tomas
2nd District
- Benito Soliven
- Palanan
- Naguilian
- Reina Mercedes
- San Mariano
- Gamu
3rd District
- Alicia
- Cabatuan
- San Mateo
- Ramon
- Angadanan
4th District
- Santiago City
- Cordon
- Dinapigue
- San Agustin
- Jones
5th District
- Aurora
- Burgos
- Luna
- Mallig
- Quezon
- Quirino
- Roxas
- San Manuel
6th District
- Cauayan City
- Echague
- San Guillermo
- San Isidro
Duterte earlier signed a law creating the 8th District of vote-rich Cavite province.
Cebu special economic zone
Duterte also signed a proclamation creating the MacroAsia Cebu Special Economic Zone, a new special economic zone, from two parcels of land near the Mactan International Airport in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu.
Proclamation No 590 was signed on September 17.
A special economic zone is defined as areas to be developed into agro-industrial, Industrial tourist/recreational, commercial, banking, investment and financial centers. They may contain industrial estates, export processing zones, free trade zones, and tourist or recreational centers.
An export processing zone within an ecozone means enterprises that set up shop there can import capital equipment and raw materials without paying taxes or being imposed import restrictions.
A free trade zone, meanwhile, is an "isolated policed area" where imported goods may be unloaded without being subject to import duties. Movement of these goods from the free-trade area to a non-free-trade area, however, will be subject to import duties. – Rappler.com