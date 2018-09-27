President Rodrigo Duterte quotes King Abdullah II as saying this of his cousin, Jordanian prince Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein: 'I don't even like him. He's a fake.'

Published 7:35 PM, September 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte claimed Jordan's King Abdullah II himself had made unflattering remarks about his own cousin, former United Nations (UN) human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, who had previously been the subject of Duterte's rants.

The Philippine leader made this claim on Thursday, September 27, during a speech in front of new Career Executive Service Officers in Malacañang.

He bared what appeared to be a private conversation between himself and King Abdullah II during his visit to Jordan in early September.

Duterte quoted Abdullah as saying, "Do not mind that brother (sic) he is...I don't even like him. He's a fake."

Zeid is the King's cousin, not his brother.

Duterte joked that he replied to the King this way: "Putang ina, bakit hindi mo sinabi, King? Sinampal ko sana (Son of a bitch, why didn't you say so, King? I would've slapped him)."

Duterte and Zeid, a Jordanian prince, had engaged in a word war since the President threatened to slap UN rapporteurs critical of his administration's crackdown on illegal drugs, which has led to the deaths of thousands, mostly from the poor sector of Philippine society.

Zeid had shot back by saying Duterte needed a "psychiatric evaluation," a remark which caused the Philippine President to hit the roof.

Duterte, in a series of rants, called the UN rights official "empty-headed."

But before the President could let loose another volley of verbal attacks, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr told him to tone down in order not to endanger an impending Jordan donation of two secondhand attack helicopters.

Duterte warned that if the helicopters are not delivered as promised, he would resume his tirades against Zeid.

During his Jordan trip in early September, the Jordanian government promised to deliver the choppers by July 2019.

At the end of the trip, Duterte heaped praises on King Abdullah II, calling him a "very good guy." – Rappler.com