MANILA, Philippines – Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu announced that the quarrying ban has been lifted in most areas that were being investigated for geohazard risks.

In a press briefing on Thursday, September 27, Cimatu said that around 90% of quarrying operations can continue in the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Caraga after the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) gave the green light.

Cimatu ordered the ban last September 21 after a deadly landslide occurred near a quarrying site in Naga City, Cebu.

The environment chief also ordered a review and assessment of all quarrying operations nationwide to determine the safety of their operations and of surrounding communities. (READ: Twin tragedies: How Itogon and Naga landslides are alike)

"Ayaw ko naman ma-disturb ang quarrying operations, told them (MGB) na bilisan, you use the drone to help conduct [an] inspection and record it," Cimatu said.

(I don't want to disturb quarrying operations and I told the MGB to act quickly, use the drone to help conduct an inspection and record it.)

However, Cimatu did not mention the areas and the companies which cannot resume operations yet.

He said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources will announce the list next week. – Rappler.com