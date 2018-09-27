The proclamation is intended to hasten relief and rehabilitation efforts after Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut)

Published 7:05 PM, September 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – To aid relief and rehabilitation efforts in areas struck by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut), President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of calamity in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon.

He signed Proclamation No. 593 on Tuesday, September 25, but the document was made publicly available on Thursday, September 27.

The proclamation is based on the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, which assessed the impact of Ompong on the regions – including widespread damage to agriculture and utilities, loss of livelihood, and percentage of population affected.

A state of calamity is meant to hasten relief and rehabilitation efforts by local governments in the regions covered by the proclamation.

The following will now take effect given Duterte's proclamation:

Imposition of price ceiling on basic necessities and prime commodities

Monitoring, prevention, and control of overpricing/profiteering and hoarding of prime commodities, medicines, and petroleum products

Programming or reprogramming of funds for the repair and safety upgrading of public infrastructure and facilities

Granting of no-interest loans by government financing or lending institutions to the most affected section of the population

Access to international assistance as deemed necessary

Allowing negotiated procurement under Republic Act No. 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act

#PresidentDuterte declares state of calamity in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Cordillera Administrative Region to aid relief, rehab efforts post-Ompong. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/GmukJAXg52 — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) September 27, 2018

– Rappler.com