In her eulogy for the late Kabayan Representative Ciriaco Calalang, House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo recalls his volunteer legal services for children during her time as social welfare secretary

Published 7:30 PM, September 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo described the late Kabayan Representative Ciriaco Calalang as a "champion of children's rights" during a eulogy she delivered Thursday, September 27.

"Congressman Acoy, you have done so much, not only in loving your children but also in protecting the rights of all children," Arroyo said at the plenary hall during a necrological service for Calalang.

Calalang died Sunday, September 23, after suffering a massive stroke. He is survived by his 3 adopted children, Carissa, Carlo, and Joesph.

in her speech, Arroyo recalled Calalang's decision to adopt his children whose father had been ambushed. The eldest child was only 3 years old at the time.

She said this was the "true reason" why Calalang advocated for childrens' rights.

She also remembered Calalang as one of her volunteer lawyers when she was secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development from 1998 to 2000. Even during that time, she said, Calalang was "active in child rights advocacy."

Calalang was likewise praised for his work done during his almost 8-month stay in Congress. Among the bills he filed were those seeking to declare every August 12 as National Youth Day and to create the Department of Disaster Resilience.

"You have done so much, not only in your practice of law but also in lawmaking, especially those two bills that we have passed already in the Lower House and we hope soon to become laws para mayroon siyang legacy sa kaniyang maikling panahon bilang Congressman (so that he has a legacy from his short time as a Congressman)," Arroyo said.

The House Speaker recalled Calalang's interest in having an "active role" in the committees on justice and constitutional amendments before his passing.

Calalang was sworn in as a lawmaker last January 20, weeks after former Kabayan representative Harry Roque was appointed presidential spokesperson. – Rappler.com