The college admission test will take place on October 27 and 28

Published 3:58 PM, September 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines on Friday, September 28, announced the new schedule of its annual entrance examinations.

The UP College Admission Test or UPCAT 2019, which was originally scheduled nationwide on September 15 and 16, had been postponed due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut). Ompong is considered the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines so far this year.

According to UP, its admission test will take place on October 27 (Saturday) and 28 (Sunday).

UPCAT Advisory as of September 28, 2018 from the Office of Admissions (via UPCAT-UP System Facebook page): — UP System (@upsystem) September 28, 2018

"Please hold on to the test permits that were issued to you by the UP Office of Admissions," the university told UP hopefuls.

UP recorded a spike in student applications last July, following the implementation of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act or the free college tuition law.

In July, the university estimated that the number of applicants increased from 103,000 in 2017 to 167,000 in 2018. – Rappler.com