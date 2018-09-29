The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency says the suspects were arrested after they sold shabu to an undercover agent

Published 2:27 PM, September 29, 2018

ANGELES CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested a Korean translator and a Korean tourist in his city after they sold 5 grams of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to its undercover agent on Friday, September 28.

In a report submitted to PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino, PDEA3 Regional Director Gil Pabilona identified the arrested suspects as Hong Da-on, female, 45; and Song Won-seok, male, 40, both temporarily residing in this city.

Glenn Guillermo, PDEA3 information officer, said the suspects were arrested after weeks of surveillance conducted by the agency.

Late afternoon on Friday, a PDEA undercover agent was able to convince Hong and Song to meet him at a motel along Zeppelin Street in the tourist area of Barangay Malabanias where the two were staying at the time.

The agent was able to buy 5 grams of shabu from the suspects for P10,000.

The suspects were arrested after handing over the shabu to the undercover agent and receiving the marked peso bills.

Pabilona said Hong was an English translator. He said the Bureau of Immigration issued a deportation order against her in 2016.

Song had been in Angeles City for several weeks as a tourist.

“These two would transfer from one motel to another in order to avoid detection of law enforcers,” Pabilona said in a statement.

Authorities confiscated from the suspects a small plastic bag with shabu with an estimated street value of P34,000 and the buy-bust money used in the operation.

The PDEA3 could not establish as of posting if the suspects soldillegal drugs to other Koreans.

The two are currently detained at the PDEA3 jail facility in San Fernando City for further investigation.

PDEA said it would file charges against the suspects for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

On September 26, immigration agents arrested another Korean, Nam Sangmin, 39, in this city for deportation to his country.

Nam, who was on the Interpol’s Red Notice, was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by a South Korean court for allegedly defrauding victims and hacking their Instant Messenger accounts. – Rappler.com