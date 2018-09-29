'Hindi kayo mananalo kung kayo ang mali,' says Senator Antonio Trillanes IV who is finally home after spending over 3 weeks in the Senate

Published 4:20 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV finally returned home after 25 days in the Senate, which became his temporary refuge after President Rodrigo Duterte sought to void the amnesty granted to him in 2011 and to have him arrested.

Responding to questions of media who accompanied him in his homecoming on Saturday, September 29, Trillanes said he would not make any appeal to the Duterte administration in connection with his case. Instead, he posed a challenge.

"I challenge them, itodo ‘nyo na (go for broke). Do your worst," he said.

Trillanes explained his confidence: "Hindi kayo mananalo kung kayo ang mali.... I’m not being cocky or anything. Sa kasaysayan, talagang hindi nananalo ang masama. Wala nang apila-apila. ‘Yung maiitim na balak nila, gagawin at gagawin nila ‘yan."

(You won't succeed if you're in the wrong.... I'm not being cocky or anything. History shows that evil doesn't prevail. So no appeals. They would not stop at their sinister plans anyway.)

Duterte's fierce critic also thanked the Philippine leader for "strengthening" the opposition. (READ: INSIDE STORY: How Duterte handled Trillanes fiasco from Israel, Jordan)

"Both local and national, not only Magdalo, Akbayan and other groups that comprise the opposition [are now stronger]. In that sense, we thank Duterte for making the opposition stronger," he said.

Probes

Before he boarded his ride home, he said in a media interview in the Senate that he would focus on pursuing probes into alleged anomalies involving government officials, among them Solicitor General Jose Calida and Special Assistant to the President Bong Go, and President Rodrigo Duterte's alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

"Starting Monday, I will resume my work. I will talk to the leaders of different [Senate] committees with pending resolution for investigation on the anomalies of this administration," Trillanes said in a mix of English and Filipino.

"'Yan ang tututukan natin para mamulat ang tao. Nagpapanggap na galit siya (Duterte) kunwari sa droga para hindi siya paghinalaan ng taumbayan, pero nakikita na pumapasok dito [ang droga] through Customs. Kay Duterte 'yan eh. Kaya hindi siya nagagalit," the senator alleged.

(We will focus on that so the people will become aware. He is pretending that he is against illegal drugs so the people won't think suspect him, but we still see drugs pass through Customs unnoticed. That's Duterte's. That's why he does not get mad.)

Back to routine

Trillanes arrived in his home around noontime Saturday. He was welcomed by his family and friends.

"It's going to be a refreshing experience, being able to sleep in your own bed. I will be back to the routine that I'm used to," Trillanes said, but added he would still remain vigilant.

The embattled senator decided to come home after the Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 148 deferred its decision on the Department of Justice (DOJ) request to issue an arrest warrant against him for the charge of coup d'etat. The DOJ request is in connection with Duterte's Proclamation No. 572 voiding his amnesty.

Earlier this week, another court where the DOJ filed the same motion, Makati RTC Branch 150, ordered his arrest for a rebellion case but he was released after he posted bail. (READ: [ANALYSIS] Philippine courts dribble, stall on Trillanes amnesty issue)

Since September 4, when Proclamation 572 was published in the Manila Times, Trillanes had stayed in the Senate halls because of the threat of a warrantless arrest. He remained in the Senate even after Duterte himself dropped his bid to arrest Trillanes without a court-issued warrant, after various groups, including lawyers' groups, assailed his order. – Rappler.com