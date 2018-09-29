In the 3rd Quarter 2018 Social Weather Stations survey, majority of Filipinos say that the President Rodrigo Duterte's remarks on God and rape are vulgar

Published 6:00 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The satisfaction rating of President Rodrigo Duterte rose in the third quarter of 2018, the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Saturday, September 29, showed.

According to the results of the SWS survey conducted from September 15 to 23, 70% of Filipino adults said they were satisfied with the President's performance and 16% were dissatisfied, for a net satisfaction rating of +54, graded as "very good" by the survey firm. Meanwhile, 14% were undecided.

Duterte's latest rating is 9 points higher than the record-low "good" +45 he received in June 2018 (65% satisfied, 20% dissatisfied).

In the September survey, he received the biggest ratings increase in the Balance of Luzon, up 16 points from +33 in June to +49 in September.

His rating increased by only 2 points in the Visayas (from +47 to +49), and 1 point each in Metro Manila (from +34 to +36, rounded) and Mindanao (from +76 to +77), said SWS.

His satisfaction rating remained "very good" in rural areas (+62 in September, from +52 in June) and "good" in urban areas (+42, from +38).

Lower satisfaction among rich, poor

Among class D respondents, his rating rose to a "very good" +56, up by 13 points from a "good" +43 in June.

However, it fell by 25 points to a "good" +41 among class ABC, from a "very good" +65 in June, and was down 7 points to a "good" +45 among class E from a "very good" +52.

Duterte's rating went up to "very good" in both sexes: +55 among men versus +46 in June, and +53 among women against +45 in the last quarter.

It also improved from "good" to "very good" for all age groups, except among 18-24 year-olds, wherein his rating dipped by one point from a "very good" +50 in June to a "good" +49 in September.

Duterte received the biggest boost among elementary school graduates, getting a 19-point increase from a "good" +40 in June to a "very good" +59 in September. His rating stayed in the same grade for the rest of the educational levels.

God, rape remarks 'vulgar'

The same poll noted that majority of Filipinos felt Duterte's recent remarks on God and rape were vulgar.

In a speech on June 22, the President called God "stupid" in the middle of his rant against the Catholic Church. He later made a qualified apology on July 10, and formed a 4-man committee to hold dialogues with religious groups.

Meanwhile, in an August 30 speech, Duterte remarked in Bisaya, "They said that Davao had many rape cases. For as long as there are many beautiful women, there are plenty of rape cases as well." This prompted sharp rebukes from women's groups and the Commission on Human Rights.

The September SWS survey said that 8 out of 10 Filipinos or 83% found the "God is stupid" remark vulgar or bastos, while 14% said it was not. The remaining 3% did not know.

This sentiment was highest in the Visayas at 87%, followed by those in the rest of Luzon (86%), Metro Manila (83%), and Mindanao (73%).

Meanwhile, 63% said his rape remark was vulgar, 33% said it wasn't, while 5% did not know.

Nearly three-fourths of those in Visayas or 74% said the rape remark was vulgar, followed by respondents from Mindanao (61%), the rest of Luzon (61%), and Metro Manila (54%).

Among the respondents who said that the "God is stupid" remark was vulgar, Duterte's net satisfaction rating was only a "good" +47 (66% satisfied, 19% dissatisfied). It was an "excellent" +85 (88% satisfied, 3% dissatisfied) among those who said the remark wasn't vulgar.

Then, among those who said the rape remark was vulgar, his rating was only a "good" +45 (65% satisfied, 20% dissatisfied). Among those with the opposite view, Duterte received a "very good" +68 rating (78% satisfied, 10% dissatisfied).

The SWS 3rd Quarter 2018 survey had 1,500 respondents in face-to-face interviews, with an error margin of ±3% for national percentages, ±4% for the balance of Luzon, and ±6% for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

A different survey conducted by Pulse Asia Research, Incorporated in the first week of September showed Duterte's approval and trust ratings falling to a record low, compared to the pollster's survey results in June. – Rappler.com